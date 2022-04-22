The first Minister Boris Johnson considered on Friday a “realistic possibility” that the Ukraine war lasts until the end of 2023 and announced that he is considering sending tanks to Poland to help kyiv, where the British embassy will reopen “next week”.

“It’s a realistic possibility, yes of course, [el presidente ruso Vladimir] Putin has a huge army (…) he made a catastrophic mistake and the only option he has now is to keep trying (…) to crush the Ukrainians,” he responded during a press conference in India to a question about that date mentioned by Western sources.

As part of military aid to the Ukrainian authorities, the UK is “studying the possibility of sending tanks to Poland” to replace Soviet-designed T72s that the country might supply to Ukraine, since its military already knows how to operate them.

On the other hand, his country is already training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of modern armored vehicles that London will supply to Ukraine, Johnson had announced on Thursday.

We will reopen our embassy in the Ukrainian capital very soon, next week.

During a visit to kyiv on April 9, where he met with President Volodimir Zelensky, Johnson promised to provide Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems as part of a British military aid package that also includes more than 10,000 anti-tank missiles.

In February, shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Foreign Office announced the “temporary” transfer of its embassy from kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine.

The French embassy in Ukraine, which had also moved to that city in March, returned to kyiv in mid-April. Italy has done the same and Spain has announced the forthcoming return of its diplomatic mission to the Ukrainian capital.

