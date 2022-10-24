Former British Prime Minister Johnson refuses to run for prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declined to run for leader of the ruling Conservative Party and head of government following the resignation of Liz Truss. Writes about it TASS.

I think I have a good chance of leading the Conservative Party to victory in [всеобщих] elections in 2024. There is a good chance that I would be successful on [партийных] elections among members of the Conservative Party and that I could return to Downing Street on Friday [28 октября]. But over the past few days, I’ve unfortunately come to the conclusion that it’s just going to be wrong. Boris Johnson former British Prime Minister

He also noted that he was able to get 102 Conservative deputies, in connection with which he formally had the opportunity to stand as a candidate for the post of prime minister. At the same time, Johnson stressed that he had contacted other contenders for the premiership – former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the House of Commons of the British Parliament Penny Mordaunt. The ex-premier intended to agree on joint work in the national interest, but the parties could not come to a common denominator.

Thus, I am afraid that the best option would be not to nominate me and express support for the eventual winner. I guess I have a lot to offer but I'm afraid it's just not the right time. Boris Johnson former British Prime Minister

Fight for post of the week

On October 20, The Telegraph reported that Johnson would return from leave to compete for a return to the post following Truss’s resignation. The newspaper indicated that Johnson was on holiday abroad (where exactly, is not specified) and was going to return to Britain this coming weekend.

Two days later, the Sky News channel announced the return of the ex-prime minister of Britain to the country. The plane with Johnson, who was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, landed at London Gatwick Airport.

Retirement Truss

On October 20, British Prime Minister and head of the country’s Conservative Party, Liz Truss, confirmed her resignation. Reporting on the decision, she admitted that she was not coping with the duties of the mandate assigned to her by the prime minister, to the post of which she was elected by the Conservative Party.

Related materials:

At the same time, she stated that she intends to continue to fulfill the duties of prime minister until her successor in this position is named.

Among the possible reasons for her resignation was an erroneous and short-sighted tax reform, the essence of which she did not convey to society or investors.