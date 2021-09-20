About six weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference Cop 26 in Glasgow, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has little hope of the promised climate aid of 100 billion US dollars this year.

New York / London – Around six weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference Cop 26 in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has little hope of the pledged climate aid of 100 billion US dollars this year. The chances are “six out of ten” that the international community will meet the originally agreed target, said Johnson on Monday night on the way to the UN General Assembly in New York. “It’s going to be difficult, but people need to understand that it’s vital to the world,” said Johnson. He called on the heads of state and government to make greater efforts.

Great Britain will host the World Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, at the beginning of November. London had recently stressed that the states had “collectively failed” when it came to climate finance. As part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, wealthy countries set themselves the goal of spending 100 billion dollars annually on climate protection in poorer countries by 2020. According to a current analysis by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the corresponding expenditure by industrialized countries in 2019 was only around 79.6 billion US dollars (67.6 billion euros).

According to calculations by the aid organization Oxfam, the industrialized countries will also miss their 100 billion promise between 2020 and 2025. Over the years, recipients would be missing between $ 68 billion and $ 75 billion, Oxfam announced on Monday. Action is urgently required: the climate crisis could cause economic losses that are twice as high as the corona pandemic. “Germany too has to spend more money on this,” said Jan Kowalzig, climate expert at Oxfam Germany. (dpa)