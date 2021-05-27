The British government wants to neutralize the effects of the accusations of Dominic Cummings, former adviser to the prime minister, before a committee of the House of Commons, refusing to answer specific questions. The media coverage is intense and the front pages of the newspapers were a bitter breakfast for Boris Johnson, an avid newspaper reader.

Health Minister Matthew Hancock, whom Cummings said lied to other members of the Government about the existence of a plan to test patients for Covid-19 in hospitals, before being sent to nursing homes, rejected in Parliament offer an alternative version of what happened. Although the consequence was thousands of deaths.

“These unsubstantiated allegations of honesty are not true,” he said in response to a question from the opposition. “I have told the truth in private and in public, we have been transparent.” Deputies from the conservative group were mobilized by those in charge of their discipline and supported the minister with praise or questions about his current activities.

Some 25,000 Covid patients were sent from hospitals to unprotected residences between mid-March and April 2020, according to a report by another parliamentary committee. On March 12, the Government had announced that it would no longer test the population and that it would focus on Public Health workers. Medical journals already published articles on cases of asymptomatic transmission of the virus.

Indian strain



Hancock, minister also responsible for nursing homes, operated in that context. According to Cummings, he told the highest government official and himself that the relocated would be tested. When they discovered that they were not being tested, he blamed others. The official investigated and concluded that Hancock had lied to them. They both asked Johnson to stop him.

The prime minister has not dismissed Hancock and does not want to respond to specific accusations either. That he is fit for the head of government is a minor insult from Cummings. It is more damaging that it describes the prime minister disobeying scientific advice and presiding over a chaotic administration, but the success of the vaccination immunizes him.

The covers of the day replicate Cummings’ dramatic number, “tens of thousands of preventable deaths.” Did they die because of their actions or omissions? Johnson was asked on Sky television. “I don’t think so, but of course we had to make a series of incredibly difficult decisions; and we don’t take any lightly, ”he replied.

The Government believes that it connects with the concerns of the majority of the population, focusing on the advancement of the Indian strain and evaluations on its transmission, three weeks before the planned general opening of the country, on June 21. And he trusts that the population is indifferent to the fact that Johnson gave Cummings so much power or that Hancock, on such a difficult day, once again gives exaggerated numbers of the tests that are being done in Bolton, the population most affected by the new variant.