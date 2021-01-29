The market for Covid-19 vaccines has a new competitor. The American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that it has developed a single-dose vaccine that is effective in 66% of moderate or severe cases and in 55% for the South African strain, which appeared for the first time in the United States on Thursday. . The two cases detected were in South Carolina.

This is a true revolution, because it will free medical establishments from having to search for those immunized for the second injection and will speed up the vaccination campaign. It is not as effective a vaccine as its Moderna and Pfizer competitors, but it does have the advantage of being able to keep at refrigerator temperature for three months and maintain long-term antibodies. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) experts who will have to approve it consider it “fantastic,” Scott Gottlieb told Axios.

Actually, the protection it offers is higher in the US and in some of the eight countries in which the study has been carried out, which is in phase three, but while it has yielded an effectiveness of 72% in the US, in South Africa it was only 57% and in Latin America 66%. In any case, it prevents hospitalization and deaths in one hundred percent of the cases, according to the company, as well as 85% of severe infections.

That explains why the US has already bought one hundred million doses in advance, despite the fact that the pharmaceutical company will not introduce an emergency request to obtain FDA authorization until next week. The $ 1.5 billion contract will support the accelerated development of the vaccine, although it will not finish delivering the 100 million doses until June.