There will be a staff change at the BBC. © Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

Did Richard Sharp pay money for his post? He denies this accusation, but no longer wants to do the job in the future. Why?

LONDON – BBC Chairman Richard Sharp has resigned for helping then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a personal loan before his appointment.

An investigative report released today concluded Sharp had failed to disclose any potential conflicts of interest. The 67-year-old had concealed the connection to Johnson during the selection process. He intends to remain in office until a successor is decided.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported in January that Sharp had helped longtime friend Johnson get a loan of up to £800,000 (€907,000) in late 2020. Shortly thereafter, Sharp was officially nominated by Johnson for the BBC post.

Violation was unintentional

Sharp again emphasized that the violation was “unintentional and not material”. “Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to give priority to the interests of the BBC.” Otherwise, there is a risk that the case will distract from the well-being of the public broadcaster. Johnson also denied the allegations.

Sharp was formerly the manager of the incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the investment bank Goldman Sachs and later his adviser at the Treasury Department. Before his appointment as BBC leader, the 67-year-old had donated large sums of money to Sunak and Johnson’s Conservative Party.

The Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is appointed by the Monarch on the proposal of the Prime Minister and Minister for Culture. The position is similar to that of a supervisory board chairman and not an intendant. The public broadcaster is not involved in the selection process. dpa