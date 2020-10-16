It is not over till it’s over. This saying also applies to Brexit. Even four and a half years after the referendum, the hangover about the British exit from the EU continues and is on the nerves of thousands of entrepreneurs and tens of thousands of employees who fear economic chaos at the end of the year.

For the time being, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains open to canceling the negotiations and thus also the proposed trade agreement with the European Union. He wants to decide after the EU summit, which will last until this Friday, and still express himself on the same day.

The EU wants to continue negotiating, but gave itself strictly on Thursday. It was up to Great Britain “to take the necessary steps to make an agreement possible,” the heads of state and government decided in a summit declaration. Chancellor Angela Merkel also said they wanted a deal, but not at any price.

Do both sides think an agreement is still possible?

The mood is fluctuating, but there is still hope. While Johnson has so far promised that Britain has a “fantastic future” without an agreement, he now emphasizes that London and Brussels could benefit from a trade pact.

Minister of State Michael Gove put the chances of success for a deal at 66 percent. The SPD MEP Bernd Lange sees the chance only at 40 percent and tries the German songs: “Either Katja Ebstein:” There are always miracles “or Christian Anders:” There is a train going nowhere “.”

Many in Brussels have been angry since Johnson’s Single Market Act tried to overturn special rules for Northern Ireland in the Brexit agreement that was already in place. London speaks of a “safety net”, while Brussels speaks of a breach of contract. Mistrust is now clouding the negotiations on the new agreement.

What is actually being negotiated?

A trade pact is supposed to regulate the relations again after the economic separation. Great Britain left the EU in January, but will still be in the single market and customs union until the end of the year. The treaty aims to prevent tariffs and keep trade as free of disruption as possible.

A number of other topics are negotiated, including police cooperation, data protection, climate protection, social security issues, residence rights and much more. An agreement of several hundred pages is due to come into force on January 1, 2021 – actually. But two and a half months before the deadline, there is still no mutually accepted contract text.

Progress has been made on many points, but not yet on the crucial ones, both sides say.

What does it depend on?

There are three sticking points: Firstly, there is access for EU fishermen to British waters – for EU coastal states such as France this is just as emotional a topic as it is for Great Britain, which finally wants to determine its rich fishing grounds alone.

The second central point is the so-called level playing field: In return for duty-free access to the internal market, the EU wants the same environmental, social and aid standards to protect against dumping. But Great Britain no longer wants to be persuaded by the EU.

This also applies to point three, so-called governance: The EU demands a reliable mediation instrument in the event that one side deviates from the treaty. With that she bites granite in London.

What is the role of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the negotiations?

Johnson was hardly present for long stretches, at most in eloquent speeches from London. Critics accuse him of being a loudmouth and a bad crisis manager who is taking a bogus course in Brexit – as well as in combating the Corona crisis.

After a phone call with EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister stated that although a deal was “desirable”, he was disappointed with the slow progress. He will reflect after the summit and then decide on the UK’s next steps. His chief negotiator David Frost tweeted on Thursday evening that he wanted to comment on Friday.

Who would be the losers in a no deal?

Most of them. According to forecasts, the effects for Great Britain are likely to be significant: tariffs and other trade barriers would be introduced, thousands of trucks could jam because of border controls in the Dover area, shelves in supermarkets and pharmacies would be empty – this would be the last thing the United States hit by the pandemic Kingdom could use.

The EU states would also be shaken. Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk, the Federation of German Industry only warned on Wednesday together with business associations in France and Italy. In Germany, the ailing auto industry is particularly concerned. In Great Britain there is also a threat of domestic political upheaval: Scotland’s aspirations for independence could become even greater and the opposition Labor party could score points. (dpa)