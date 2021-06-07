Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced Sunday, “with great happiness” the birth of their daughter, Lilibeth “Lily” Diana, who was named after Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess of Wales.

Lilibeth, eighth in line to the British throne, was born Friday morning at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, weighing 3.5 kilos.

“Lily was named after her paternal great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, which is a diminutive of (Elizabeth II). Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales,” the couple said in a statement.

The statement added that Markle and the midwife were “in good health.”

“She is beyond anything we could have imagined,” Harry and Meghan wrote.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of Libeth Diana, their second child.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Harry and Meghan reside in California, and have embodied their desire to work for humanitarian causes by creating their charitable foundation, Archwell, which is also an audio-visual production organization that has signed two lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify.

Last month, Markle released a children’s book about “the special bond between a father and son” inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

“We are grateful for the love and sympathy we have received from all over the world,” the couple wrote on Sunday.