The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johson, confirmed this Monday the death of a person infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “Unfortunately yes, Ómicron causes hospitalizations and sadly at least one person infected with omicron has died,” Johnson said during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in London. In this sense, he has asked the public to administer the booster dose of the vaccine.

Confirmation of the death of a person infected with omicron comes after UK Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading at “never seen before” levels, at the same time that it is reported that there are currently ten people infected with the variant admitted to hospitals in England.

Javid has expressed himself on Sky News along the same lines as Johnson did this Sunday. The ‘premier’ warned that the United Kingdom is facing “a wave of infections” and that the country is “again” in “a race between the vaccine and the virus.”

As for those hospitalized with omicron, the head of the British Health portfolio has not been able to specify the severity of the patients’ condition or if someone had been able to die from the variant at the moment. In this sense, it has stressed that “no one knows anything for sure now” about the severity of the disease that can cause omicron, but has warned that the authorities could verify an increase in hospital admissions due precisely to how transmissible the variant is .

Johnson declared a level 4 emergency for the Omicron variant on Sunday and announced that the entire English population over 18 will be able to request a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year. Level 4 reflects a “high level of contagion.”