British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had “increased confidence” in the efficacy of vaccines against all strains of the Coronavirus, which strengthens hopes that the recent lockdown rules will be lifted as planned next month.

Johnson told members of parliament, on Wednesday, that the new data indicated that “vaccines are effective against all strains, including the Indian strain,” according to Bloomberg News.

The spread of the new strain of the virus has raised concern that the British government will have to delay plans to end most restrictions in England on June 21.

It is noteworthy that there are currently 2,967 cases of the Indian strain in the United Kingdom, according to what British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday, up from 2,323 injuries on Monday.