British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the “likely outcome” of negotiations with the European Commission will be a no-deal separation and has encouraged the British “To be prepared on January 1 with plans based on the simple basic principles of free trade in the world”. His response to Brussels creates a blockade that is difficult to resolve.

At the end of the deliberations of the European Council on ‘Brexit’, the President of the Council, Charles Michel, and the negotiator of the Commission, Michel Barnier, confirmed, on Thursday, the unanimous decision of the members of the European Union to demand United Kingdom changes in its negotiating position to resolve the prolonged impasse in the bilateral dialogue.

The divergence of principles in three areas – fair competition, fisheries and governance – prevents, according to Barnier, that negotiators enter an intense phase to define the details that would have to be reflected in the text of an agreement. Community leaders left the initiative in the British countryside to resolve the blockade.

Johnson, in a message recorded at his official residence, clearly reiterates the principles of its position, without offering any space for modification. “From the beginning we told them that we did not want anything more complicated than a relationship like the one the EU has with Canada, based on friendship and free trade,” said the prime minister ten weeks after the end of the transition period.

“For some reason, the summit has made it clear that, after being members (of the EU) for 45 years, they do not want to offer this country the same terms as Canada, unless there is some fundamental change in approach,” continuous. “So, with a lively heart and absolute confidence, we will prepare to seize the alternative and prosper enormously as an independent trading nation, in control of our borders, our fisheries and our laws.”

According to a report by the Institute of Directors, 25% of British companies that have commercial relations with the European market are not prepared for the new circumstances, which will require new customs procedures, whether there is an agreement or not. The abrupt march would add to the enforcement of more regulations, which could create disruption to freight traffic, especially in ports on the east coast of England. It would also prevent the Spanish fishing fleet from fishing in British waters.

Johnson later said that his statement tells the EU delegation, which is scheduled to travel to London next week, to “come only if there is a fundamental change in approach.” The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out, from her isolation as a precaution, that her negotiating team will travel to London “to intensify the negotiations.”