MUNICH / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the democratic states to cooperate closely and to compete on friendly terms. “Let us resist the temptation to lament the changes around us,” said Johnson on Friday at the Munich Security Conference. Rather, he campaigned for “a coalition for openness and innovation that goes beyond established alliances and the limits of geography”. Then the democratic countries in 2030 or 2050 would be “stronger and safer” than they are today.

Johnson called for a positive outlook on the future. The “era of pessimism” must end, said Johnson. “Side by side, America and Europe have the ability to reaffirm the innate virtues of free nations and forge our own destiny.” The prime minister emphasized that he was glad that the new US President Joe Biden had rejoined the Paris climate protection agreement. “America is fully back as the leader of the free world. It’s a fantastic thing,” said Johnson. Now a new page will be opened.

The head of government emphasized again that the corona pandemic could only be defeated together. There should not be a national, but only a global approach, for example with the distribution of vaccines. The common experiences would have to be shared in order to create an early warning system for health crises. Johnson stressed Britain’s goal is to develop vaccines against new threats in just 100 days instead of the current 300./bvi/DP/he