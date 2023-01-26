Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Normandy format talks on Ukraine were a political imitation. He made such a statement in an interview with the Ukrainian channel Rada, published on January 26.

Johnson also said that the process to resolve the conflict, which included the Minsk agreements, was not moving anywhere. In his opinion, sanctions against Russia should have been introduced back in 2014.

“We then applied some sanctions, launched this diplomatic imitation called the Normandy process and achieved nothing, and Putin concluded that the West would not stop him,” the former prime minister shared.

It is known that the politician gave an interview to the Ukrainian TV channel during his visit to Ukraine at the end of January. His arrival in Kyiv became known on January 22.

The Norman format has been in existence since June 2014. Then, during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France discussed the settlement of the conflict in Donbass for the first time.

On December 7, former German chancellor Angela Merkel made a resonant statement that the Minsk agreements were only an attempt to give Ukraine time for Kyiv to become stronger and be able to resist Russia.

After that, on December 19, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statement of the ex-Chancellor of Germany, indicated that Russia has every reason not to trust the words and signatures of European politicians. He noted that there is a lack of mutual trust.

At the end of December, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a press conference after a meeting of the State Council, said that Western countries simply led Russia by the nose on the issue of the Minsk agreements.

Also, on December 14, the former Vice-Chancellor of Austria, Heinz-Christian Strache, said that the Minsk agreements were never taken seriously in the West, they were not wanted to be implemented and were only trying to buy time to prepare Ukraine for a military confrontation with Russia.

Kyiv has been conducting military operations against Donbass since 2014. At the same time, the Minsk agreements were signed between Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, which provided, in particular, for a ceasefire. In 2015, a set of measures was taken to implement them.

On February 22, 2022, Putin stated that Europe was unable to force Kyiv to comply with the Minsk agreements. Two days later, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.