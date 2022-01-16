The latest scandals in the British Government have affected the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, so much that he has had no choice but to get wet and come to the fore to announce new measures with which to get even with the bad reputation that the continuous parties in the city are giving him. headquarters of the Executive. Among the initiatives elucidated is that of banning alcohol in Downing Street. This is the main asset of the conservative leader to try to get away from the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

The dry law will be imposed from now on in these facilities in the United Kingdom that have been so controversial in recent weeks. But it is not the only decision that the ‘premier’ will take, who has not yet assumed any blame for what happened. According to ‘The Sunday Times’, he will also fire several collaborators for the ‘Partygate’ scandal. Among them, his personal secretary Martin Reynolds, who sent the now famous invitation to a hundred employees to the May 2020 party in full health restrictions with the message “Bring your own bottle!”

The regulation will not go down well with some employees, considering they bought a 34-bottle mini-fridge to keep wine and beer cool. “I can assure you that the prime minister is very sorry and deeply regrets what happened,” Oliver Dowden, chairman of the Conservative Party and minister without portfolio in the Johnson Administration, told the BBC. “But most importantly, he is determined to ensure this does not happen and that we address the underlying culture in Downing Street,” he added.

These new measures come a day after the British newspaper ‘The Mirror’ revealed the Friday wine and beer parties that have been held every week at the seat of government during the pandemic, including the period of confinement. The atmosphere of outrage in London increased with this publication, which adds to the continuous “sprees” held in Downing Street during the health crisis, including the day of national mourning for the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, for which Johnson apologized.

Between criticism and jokes



The prime minister sinks between the critics and the jokes of the population. Without going any further, a hundred British protested on Saturday in an ironic way through the streets of London dressed as Johnson against his parties during the pandemic restrictions. Dressed in suits, ties, with blonde wigs and wearing masks of the prime minister, they danced to the sound of techno music while drinking alcohol. The revelers toasted with bottles and chanted “my name is Boris” and “this is a work meeting”, in reference to the excuse that the Conservative leader made on Wednesday before Parliament after assuring that he attended a massive party thinking it was a work meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition is on top of the conservative leader. And it is that at least six ‘Tory’ deputies have announced that they have requested a motion of censure against him. “His resignation is the only way to put an end to this sad episode and I am working with other colleagues to make our point of view clear in Downing Street,” Tim Loughton said on his Twitter account. The leader of the British Labor Party, Keir Starmer, called for the resignation of the ‘premier’ for his “inability to lead” and for “national interest” after the accumulation of scandals that have emerged in recent days that increasingly sink the conservative president.

Criticism is also raining down on him from his ranks. “We need leadership. Lead or step aside,” exclaimed Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, for whom the future of the president as head of the United Kingdom is “unsustainable” due to his “pattern of behavior.”