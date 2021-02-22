Johnson asks the British to keep working from home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the British people should continue to work from home wherever possible until the government finishes a broader review in the coming months of social distancing and the use of masks.

“We’ll do four reviews,” Johnson told Parliament. One of them will assess the amount of time needed to maintain social distancing and the use of masks. This will also provide guidance on working from home which should continue wherever possible until this review is complete. ”

The review will be completed before the start of the final phase of the government’s plan to ease lockdown measures to counter the outbreak of Covid-19, which is scheduled to occur on June 21 at the earliest.

Johnson also told Parliament that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the jobs and livelihoods of those who need support during the pandemic.

He said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will announce the details when presenting the budget to Parliament on March 3.