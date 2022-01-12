Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

The British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, offered his “apologies” to the British Parliament on Wednesday for having attended what he thought was a “work event” in the gardens of Downing street on May 20, 2020, in full confinement.

“I want to apologize. I know that millions of citizens of this country have made extraordinary sacrifices during the last 18 months. I know the anguish they have gone through, without being able to mourn their family members, without being able to live their lives as they wanted or do things. they like them, “said the Tory leader, who reiterated that” I should have done things differently. ”

Amid mounting criticism and calls for him to consider retaining his position, Johnson was held accountable for the first time at the control session at the Common for a party called at a time when the entire country was abiding by harsh rules imposed by its Executive, which restricted social contact.

For his part, Labor Party member Keir Starmer responded by calling him to resign as his collaborators who violated health rules against the coronavirus have done in the past.

EFE