EP Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 13:40



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has admitted this Wednesday that he attended a party in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, during the first confinement imposed in the country by the covid-19 pandemic, to time he has offered his apologies.

In a session of questions to the ‘premier’ in the House of Commons, Johnson has justified that he “believed that it was a work event”, although he pointed out that, instead, “I should have sent everyone in and should have found another way of thanking (their work) to the staff ».

In the same way, it has recognized that, even if the event had been adjusted to the restrictions imposed at that time by the pandemic, it would have to have understood that “millions” of people would not think the same.

In this context, he has indicated that he cannot anticipate the conclusions of the investigation opened by the alleged parties that have taken place in Downing Street during the pandemic, but has indicated that he knows that there are things that the Government “simply” did not do “well” , for which he has ensured that he has to “assume his responsibility.”

Johnson concluded his speech by asking “my wholehearted forgiveness” from the House of Commons and those who could not be with their loved ones at that time, while acknowledging that “millions” of people have suffered during the pandemic and that understands the “anger” that citizens may feel with their Government if they believe that the people who decide the rules did not follow them “correctly”, the BBC has collected.

The ‘premier’ is once again in the spotlight due to the information that points to the celebration of a party in Downing Street to which a hundred people were invited. Each guest was required to bring their own drink, and according to several witnesses, Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were among those in attendance. The Metropolitan Police has already opened an investigation for an alleged “violation” of the rules imposed in the framework of the pandemic.

It is not the first time that the Johnson administration has received criticism for holding parties during the toughest moments of the pandemic. On December 18, 2020, when another lockdown was in force in the UK, a party was held attended by “dozens” of people. The official doctrine then went through prohibiting indoor meetings except for members of the same family bubble and limiting contacts as much as possible.