Ukraine conflict: Will British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continue to build up his military? © Carl Recine/PA Wire/dpa

Britain currently has around 1,200 troops stationed in Estonia, Ukraine and Poland. Boris Johnson is considering doubling that figure.

London/Berlin – In view of the tensions in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Great Britain wants to expand its military engagement in Eastern Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering doubling the number of British soldiers in the region and supplying Estonia with defense weapons, the British government said on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is traveling to Kiev at the beginning of February. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he would travel to Ukraine with Baerbock on February 7th and 8th. The Foreign Office in Berlin confirmed that Baerbock would travel to Kiev “soon”, but did not give an exact date.

According to official figures, more than 900 British soldiers are currently stationed in Estonia, more than 100 in Ukraine and 150 in Poland. “If President (Vladimir) Putin chooses the path of bloodbath and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe. Ukraine must be free to choose its future,” Johnson said. He ordered the military to prepare to provide land, sea and air support to NATO allies in Europe.

The details of the British offer are to be discussed with NATO in Brussels. Johnson also wants to meet with the heads of state and government of the NATO members at the beginning of February, government circles said without details. On Monday, the Foreign Office in London also plans to announce new sanctions that are intended to affect Russia’s “strategic and financial interests”.

In view of a massive Russian troop deployment near Ukraine, there are fears in the West that the Kremlin could be planning an invasion of the neighboring country – Moscow denies this to move towards concessions on new security guarantees. Efforts to defuse the conflict have been going on for weeks.

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) called for a “discussion without taboos” on the issue of arms deliveries to Ukraine. “The truth is, you can always be guilty of arms deliveries – by acting and by not acting,” he told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “What we now need in Ukraine is a discussion without taboos and bans on thinking in public and in the Bundestag. But also without outside interference.”

Unlike other alliance partners, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has clearly rejected the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine. This has been criticized by Ukraine, but also by countries like Poland and the Baltic States.

Gabriel criticized the EU’s behavior in the Ukraine conflict. “We disagree on the assessment of the situation in Ukraine, we fear for our economic interests and are glad that others are pulling the hot potatoes out of the fire for us. We Europeans must learn to take our interests into our own hands.” France and Germany must now play their leading role. dpa