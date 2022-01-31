British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Monday (Sunday night, 30, in Brazil) a bill to turn as quickly as possible the page of legislation inherited from the European Union (EU), two years after the Brexit, whose benefits are slow to materialize.

Currently in an extremely delicate position due to the scandal of the Downing Street parties in full confinement, the 57-year-old Conservative leader wants to convince the British of the virtues of Brexit, whose implementation, after years of political paralysis after the referendum, was the key to his electoral victory in December 2019.

This new bill on “Brexit Freedoms” aims to facilitate the process already underway to modify, repeal or replace inherited laws from the European Union.

According to the government, these reforms will save British companies one billion pounds sterling (1.2 billion euros or 1.31 billion dollars) in “bureaucracy” and “regulatory burden”.

However, many British companies complain about the obstacles created by Brexit itself. According to a recently published survey of the British manufacturing sector, two-thirds of companies surveyed believe that Brexit has hampered their business in various ways. Half of them fear they will face new difficulties this year, with the return of customs controls.

Johnson hailed Brexit as “a historic moment and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our country”, and said in a statement that his bill “will further unlock the benefits of Brexit and ensure businesses can spend more money on investment, innovation and job creation”.

On the other hand, far from sharing this enthusiasm, the Scottish (separatist) government urged London to solve the problems facing the food sector: lack of manpower and bureaucratic procedures. In his assessment, Brexit did not bring any benefit to the Scottish rural population.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

