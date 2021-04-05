British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today, Monday, a timetable to ease the precautionary measures imposed due to the emerging corona virus.
Johnson said, in a press conference, that the shops and gyms will reopen next week.
This comes after more than half of the UK population received a single dose of the emerging coronavirus vaccine. Britain was the first country to launch a national vaccination campaign against the virus since the beginning of last December.
