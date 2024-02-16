Irish fighter Sean Turner and Russian boxer Kevin Johnson told Izvestia on February 16 about their preparation for the fight as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

“Today I rested, made a battle plan, thought about how everything could go. And so I rested, I’m ready to fight. I sleep 12 hours. <…> I hope that luck will be on my side. I feel great, I feel ready,” Turner said.

In turn, his opponent Johnson said that he was unable to get enough sleep today because his dog woke him up due to health problems. However, he emphasized that, despite this, he is ready for battle.

“Today we will be like gladiators, it will be tough,” Johnson concluded.

Earlier, on February 15, participants in the semi-finals of the REN TV Fight Club Grand Prix underwent a weigh-in ceremony. Thus, Kevin Johnson, a participant in the main fight, turned out to be 15 kg lighter than the Irishman Sean Turner. Turner weighed 128 kg, while Johnson weighed in at 113 kg.

On February 12, Turner promised to knock out Johnson in the main event of the upcoming tournament. In response to this, Johnson called himself Russian and said that he would easily defeat his opponent.

On February 6, Izvestia showed footage of Johnson training before the meeting with Turner. The athlete conducted general physical training, practiced targeted strikes with a sparring partner, and at some point sang an excerpt from the song “I am Russian” by the author and performer SHAMAN.

At the same time, Johnson’s coach Taras Kiyashko called him a great professional who quite easily adapted to the rules of the upcoming fight. In this regard, Kiyashko expressed confidence that the athlete will be perfect for the fight.

The fight between Johnson and Turner will take place on the night of February 17 at the Dynamo volleyball arena in Moscow. This will be Johnson's first appearance as a Russian representative.

In early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Johnson Russian citizenship by decree. The boxer noted that for him to compete under the flag of the Russian Federation is a great honor and privilege.