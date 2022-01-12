British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his “ heartfelt apologies ” for the party organized on May 20, in full lockdown, in Downing Street. Admitting to having attended the event, where a hundred people had been invited, he said he understood “the anger felt against me and the government I lead” by the many people who have experienced “the anguish” caused by the restrictions imposed. to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson had so far avoided answering about his participation in the garden party, but the BBC has collected some testimonies that would have confirmed his presence and that of his wife Carrie, along with thirty other people. The story, which had been talked about at length in recent weeks, resurfaced again on Monday, when the ITV broadcaster showed an email from Johnson’s secretary, MArtyn Reynolds, inviting Downing Street staff to a “socially distanced drink in the garden of Number 10 (the number of the premier’s residence) “.

At the time, it was May 20, 2020, the lockdown rules in England prohibited outside gatherings. The invitation encouraged staff to “bring a drink” – a common custom in the UK – and to “enjoy the good weather”.

Johnson then admitted that he attended the party “for 25 minutes” believing it was “a business event” and then walked out on his way back to his office. But ” in hindsight I should have stopped the event ” and ” send the staff back inside ” the Downing Street office, he said while reporting before the House of Commons.