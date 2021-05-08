The BBC’s screening of the Scottish Parliament elections give the Scottish National Party (SNP) 63 out of 129 seats, the Conservatives 31, Labor 22, the Scottish Greens 9, and the Liberal Democrats, four. The counting of votes for regional lists continued on Saturday night, but the forecast was also accepted by the parties.

Acting Chief Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon read a statement when the count of seats in constituencies was known. He stressed that his party is elected for a fourth consecutive term. The first, with 47 seats, in 2007, was in the minority. In 2011 he achieved an absolute majority, 69, which took him four years later to the referendum.

Since then, Sturgeon led another victory, in 2016, which gave him 64, and this fourth would give him one less, 63. But the SNP leader says that “the people of Scotland have voted by giving a majority to the pro-independence parties in Parliament. ». It has the 9 deputies of the Scottish Greens, who would obtain three more seats than in 2016.

The two parties committed to the new consultation would add 72 votes compared to 57 for the three unionist parties. Experts detect an extended tactical vote to favor the candidate who improves the option in favor or against the referendum in their own constituency. They predict that the total percentages of votes to those five parties divided into two blocks will be distributed very close to 50% -50%.

Sturgeon advanced the priorities of his Government – management of the pandemic, economic recovery, social assistance, … – and left a rhetorical fireworks for the end. He considers it inadmissible that progressive Scotland has to put up with a right-wing government elected in England. Or that Boris Johnson does not equate the sovereignty of Edinburgh as that of Westminster, that he does not see the kingdom as a “voluntary union of nations”, as an “association of equals.”

The prime minister chose the pages of the newspaper in which he worked, ‘The Daily Telegraph’, to express in an interview his rejection of a second referendum: “I think that in this context it would be irresponsible and reckless.” He also expressed a belief that “Scottish voters are moving away from independence.”

Living room pulse



Alex Salmond’s grudge is justified. If Sturgeon, his pupil and successor, had really wanted to promote independence, if he had also been able to forget the grudges between the two, he would have asked his followers for the tactical vote that the unionists have used to good effect. He would have asked for the vote in the regional lists for the ballots of “Alba”, the party formed six weeks ago by Salmond.

Sturgeon made no such request and his party’s persistent campaign slogan has been that his supporters should vote for the SNP in the constituencies and on the lists. The objective of Salmond, who was presented only in lists and thus freed himself from the negative weighting of the vote for the most successful parties in the local districts, was to accumulate pro-independence ballots in Alba and be part of a “supermajority.”

He acknowledged on Saturday afternoon that his party will not win any seats. He predicted a bright future for Alba; that is, it aspires to create a persistent divide in Scottish nationalism. The future of Salmond and Alba is another unknown left by elections that do not seem to give the independentists confidence about an early referendum or about the viability of a victory for independence.

The most positive result of the election days, slowed down by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic on the recount, is that of Johnson. In his new breakthrough into traditional Labor territory, the prime minister sees a strategic path for a long term. It has also taken away numerous councils in English town halls.

To Labor, disoriented by successive coups, a hero has appeared, the Chief Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford. He is a leisurely 66-year-old university professor who studied Latin and is ideologically closer to the former Labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn, than to the moderate Keir Starmer. He has increased his votes and seats, and will now be able to govern alone.

A peculiar result of these elections is that prime ministers who were at the end of their terms in Scotland or Wales, or who were tried after a time in government, like Boris Johnson, have not suffered the typical vote of attrition. Its protective role in the pandemic is perhaps a common factor.