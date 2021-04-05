The British government plans to allow its citizens to travel abroad from 17 May. This was announced on Monday, April 5, at a press conference in London by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

He said that he “hopes” for this date, but at the same time clarified that the authorities would not want to “underestimate the difficulties” that citizens of other states are now experiencing.

“We do not want the virus to be reintroduced into our country, and now in other parts of the world the number of infections is clearly increasing. It is necessary to take this into account and be realistic, “the newspaper quotes Johnson. Daily mail…

The publication also pointed to the government’s plans to introduce a “traffic light” system, when countries will be assigned a color code depending on their situation with the coronavirus. However, as the government said, “it is too early to say” which countries will be included in the list of “green”, that is, allowed for tourism, countries, since these decisions “will be determined by data and evidence closer to that time.”

At the same time, the “red” list is already in effect. Arrival from these countries obliges citizens to go through ten days of self-isolation in hotels at their own expense.

This condition will not be required for those arriving from the Green List countries.

The government has also published an updated plan to exit the quarantine introduced in the country on January 4. According to the current restrictions, citizens are still prohibited from traveling abroad, with the exception of those related to work, study or visiting seriously ill relatives.

If the situation with the spread of the virus in the world worsens, travel abroad will remain banned after this date. In this regard, the authorities did not recommend the British to plan summer vacations outside the country.

According to the latest data provided on the portal Worldometers, the country recorded 2,762 new cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths. For all the time, more than 4.362 million cases of the disease were registered in the UK, more than 3.912 million recovered, 126,862 died.

The discovery of a new, British strain of coronavirus became known in December 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the mutation is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor.

In this regard, many states, including Russia, have limited transport links with the United Kingdom, and in the country itself have tightened anti-coronavirus measures.

On March 14, the head of the British National Statistical Office (ONS) Ian Diamond said that the country will face a new surge in the spread of COVID-19 in the fall.