Johnson: the world may need Trump's return as US president

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the return of former US President Donald Trump to the post of head of state may be exactly what the whole world needs now. About this Johnson wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

Johnson noted that he does not disparage the merits of current US President Joe Biden, “who has done a lot of good and is a staunch Atlanticist and friend of our country.” The British politician added that he also does not diminish Trump’s mistake, which led to the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“If you look at the facts, it is quite possible to say, as I am doing now, that a Trump presidency may be exactly what the world needs right now,” he emphasized.

In the same article, Johnson expressed confidence in US support for Ukraine during Trump's re-election. In his opinion, the ex-leader of the United States is not the potential dictator that his opponents are trying to make him out to be.