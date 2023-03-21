Former British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on Tuesday that he “unintentionally” misled Parliament by saying parties held in Downing Street During the confinements they did not violate the anticovid regulations, but they claimed to have acted in good faith.



Johnson was forced to resign last summer due to a series of scandals, including the one known as “partygate”, due to the multiple social gatherings held in his offices while the United Kingdom was experiencing restrictions against covid-19.

Now, he is being investigated to determine if he intentionally misled the deputies when he told them in December 2021 that the rules had been “respected at all times.”

If the investigation concludes that Johnson lied to the House of Commons, it could cost him his MP seat and even his political career.

The parliamentary commission that is investigating his actions will take a statement from him on Wednesday afternoon, in a hearing that is expected to last several hours. One day before that highly anticipated appearance, his defense published 52 pages of “written evidence”, divided into 110 points.

“I take full responsibility for everything that happened under my watch,” says the former head of government in his introduction. “It is now clear that for several days there were meetings” in Downing Street, he says, acknowledging that they “should never have taken place” and apologizing to the British people.

Johnson admits: “It is true that my assertions to Parliament that the rules had been followed throughout were not accurate and I take this opportunity to apologize.”

“I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements,” he concedes, “but when I made those statements, I made them in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time.”

“I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead Parliament on December 1, 2021, December 8, 2021 or any other date,” he writes. ANDIn a preliminary report published in early March, the commission said the evidence it had gathered “strongly suggests” that the anticovid violations should have been “obvious” to Johnson.

The former conservative leader has already been fined by the police. The current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, then finance minister, was also fined for attending a brief birthday celebration for Johnson in the cabinet room. A series of revelations about these parties, many drenched in alcohol and other excesses, over several months angered British public opinion, particularly relatives of covid-19 victims.

AFP

