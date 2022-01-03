EC Monday, 3 January 2022, 20:24



In addition to France, England and Scotland are at the forefront of daily coronavirus infections in Europe. While in Gallic territory there are around 200,000, on the islands there are more than 157,700 cases every twenty-four hours. A record that scientists’ calculations predicted less than a month ago and that has more than met two risk derivatives: high abstentions due to the loss of those infected, for which the Government has asked companies to development of “contingency plans”, and hospital pressure, which the prime minister admitted on Monday will be “considerable” in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson visited a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire and there he assured that he will not impose stricter restrictions, although he reiterated his request to the British to be immunized. And in the case of those who already have the double regimen (84.2% of the population), they should inject the booster dose. He also pointed out that the new omicron variant appears to be “clearly softer” and at the same time contagious and called for combating its rapid spread with measures such as teleworking and the use of masks. For the first time, the Executive has asked high school students to wear this protection since this week.

The great open front now in the United Kingdom, with 13.4 million positives since the pandemic began, is that of maintaining medical assistance. At least four hospitals have declared that they are in an emergency situation and the entire sector is decimated as thousands of workers have been killed, confined by the virus.