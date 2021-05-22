Boris Johnson’s government is desperately clinging to lockdown relaxation plans it outlined earlier this year, which have begun to restore long-awaited freedom of movement to the British. The irruption in several areas of England of the so-called Indian variant of the virus, however, threatens the possibility that Downing Street will be forced to put the brakes on the de-escalation, to avoid a new health crisis. The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 patients as a result of the new mutation has increased by 160% during the last week. From Thursday to Thursday, according to data from Public Health England (PHE), the organism that manages public health in England, the number of patients due to the new variant B.1.617.2, originally located in the Indian subcontinent, has jumped sharply from 1,313 cases to 3,424.

The rise is very steep, but it must be taken into account that the impact on the global development of the pandemic in the country is still small. In total, the United Kingdom has diagnosed almost 250,000 cases of covid, and even now, with an incidence of less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, it reports about 2,200 a day, which is less than those reported by Spain (2,800 on Thursday ), which has 70% of the population.

Some scientists, such as Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, have assured that the mutation is on the way to surpassing the Kentish variant, known in the rest of the world as the British variant, which was the main cause of the strong virulence of the latest UK wave. According to the data managed by Christina Pagel, director of the Clinical Research Unit of the University College London, 30% of virus samples collected across England up to May 8 responded to the new variant. “Most cases are still prevalent in the North West region of England, particularly in Bolton, but also in parts of London. And we are beginning to observe new outbreaks in other regions of the country ”, has communicated PHE.

The Johnson government officially maintains its commitment to return to full normality on June 21, the date on which the fourth and final phase of the de-escalation is scheduled to begin. A Downing Street spokesperson, however, admitted Thursday that all plans are reviewable: “The variant identified in India may seriously disrupt ongoing progress, and make it more difficult to reach phase 4. We will make the decisions. based on the latest scientific data, and do so with the necessary time before making the decision known ”.

The British have already begun to return to the shops, bars and restaurants that have been closed for four months, and the Johnson government would face a serious revolt if it backtracked on its liberation plans. “When will this government take a minimum risk and allow people to resume their lives?”, Challenged Huw Merriman, the conservative deputy who chairs the parliamentary committee on Transport, to the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, during his appearance last Monday before the House of Commons.

Downing Street is also under pressure from the tourism industry, which does not understand the decision to include most European destinations, including Spain, in the so-called “amber list”. Travelers returning from those countries will have to undergo a ten-day quarantine and hire a total of three PCRs, which would add a cost of almost 400 euros more to their travel plans. They need a PCR done 72 hours before traveling, and previously contract two more, which are done on days 2 and 8 of the quarantine. Travelers can choose where to do the first, the next two are imposed by the British Government.

In addition, different government ministers and Johnson himself have made it clear that the countries on the amber list should not be considered possible vacation destinations, and that domestic controls will be considerably increased so that no one avoids the forced isolation upon their return. The prime minister has also made it clear that the list of countries, which can be reviewed every three weeks since its announcement on May 17 – the next one is on June 7 -, will not undergo changes “in the immediate future.”