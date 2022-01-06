The British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, said Thursday that people opposed to the vaccines of covid who spread “gibberish” on social networks “are very wrong”, while confirming that vaccination “will continue to be voluntary” in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the media during a visit to an immunization center in England, Johnson pointed out that it is time for the Government to “say so”, although he insisted that this country will not opt ​​for “coercion” of its citizens.

“I would like to say that those who campaign against vaccination, the people who put that gibberish on social networks, they are completely wrong, “he said.

“What a tragedy that with all this pressure on the NHS (public health service), all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses experience, there are people out there spreading nonsense about vaccination,” he added.

The British Government has repeatedly called on citizens to get the booster vaccine, which has been less popular than the previous two, as well as those offered to children between 12 and 15 years old.

According to official data, 90.2 per cent of the British population over 12 years of age have received one dose of the vaccine, 82.6 per cent the second and 60.1 per cent the booster dose.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) greets a staff member during a visit to a vaccination center in Northampton on January 6, 2022. Photo: PETER CZIBORRA / POOL / AFP

According to behavioral psychologists, there are different reasons for not getting vaccinated: questioning whether it is necessary, safe, or effective; concern about side effects; think that you yourself have little risk of contracting covid; mistrust of public services for historical reasons or misinformation.

There are also people who are exempt for medical reasons or who have just suffered from the virus and must wait a while.

Johnson’s Executive trusts vaccination as the first line of defense to combat the wave of infections caused by the omicron variant and rejects for the moment to introduce new social restrictions, despite acknowledging that there is “considerable pressure” on hospitals.

A total of 24 hospitals have already declared themselves in an emergency situation in England and have limited their services, due to staff losses.

