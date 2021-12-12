British Prime Minister Boris Johnson participated on December 15, 2020 in a question and answer contest at 10 Downing Street, which did not allow the rules dictated by his Government. At that time, the law approved by Parliament prohibited meetings inside of people who lived in different houses, except for work reasons.

According to ‘The Sunday Mirror’, which published this Sunday Johnson’s photograph in front of a computer, accompanied by two employees from his office in the library of the headquarters of the Government, the prime minister temporarily participated as master of ceremonies. Some employees connected from their locations and others from the same official residence and prime minister’s office.

The opposition and the media consider that the British leader probably broke the rules against Covid, something that he has repeatedly denied in the last two weeks.The publication of news about different festive meetings that would have been held in Downing Street and in government ministries has fueled disgust with disorder in Johnson’s tenure.

A YouGov poll carried out on the 8th and 9th of this month says that 66% of Britons have an unfavorable opinion of their prime minister and 24% have a favorable opinion. 41% of conservative voters share the negative evaluation of their candidate. This week he will face a rebellion of some 60 MPs from his party in a vote on new restrictions and an election in a usually ‘Tory’ constituency that he could lose.

Third dose



At a time when the country faces a new wave of infection with the omicron variant of the virus and economic hardships due to reduced activity and income, and the notable increase in prices, the “less serious occupant of Downing Street spends his time trying to explain the decoration of his apartment and that an illicit party was held in his room “, writes the editorialist of ‘The Sunday Times’

“Even more extraordinary than that ridiculousness is that Johnson prefers that way,” he continues. “Swaying from crisis to crisis is better for him than doing boring things, like thinking about ways to boost economic growth or a possible change in foreign policy. (…) The Downing Street apparatus is geared to react to the headlines of every day. ‘

In the ‘Financial Times’ columnist Camilla Cavendish writes: “As self-inflicted injuries accumulate, the insult to our intelligence is overwhelming. It is obvious that there was a party – some say seven – when the Government had criminalized mixing. But, according to Cavendish, the moment of resignation has not come, because according to a ‘Tory’ deputy with whom he has spoken “the murders take a while”.

In those circumstances, the prime minister could have delegated to someone with more credibility the announcement, after 9:00 p.m., peninsular time, that everyone over 18 years of age will be included in the vaccination program with the third dose and that wants all adults to be vaccinated by the end of December.