ofMarcus Gable shut down

Boris Johnson is by no means a head of state like any other. And not just because of his political course. He is currently facing two serious allegations.

Munich – As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of the most powerful men in the world. This also includes the most important. And most at risk. Is he really aware of that? That must at least be called into question.

As reported by the BBC and other British media, the Tory politician failed to have his private mobile number changed after his rise to head of state almost two years ago. That wouldn’t be a big drama in itself. If the sequence of numbers had not been available to everyone on the Internet for 15 years. At that time the blond was just an ordinary MP among many in the Conservative Party. And his cell phone number appeared as a contact on a press release.

Johnson’s cell phone number: Secret services actually enlighten government politicians

There is great excitement about this recklessness on the part of Johnson. Unsurprisingly, it is said that the premiere endangers national security. Because of course the head of government could become a victim of espionage attacks. After all, he directs the fortunes of one of the leading nations on the planet. It is impossible to imagine if Johnson would have discussed any state secrets in private conversations.

Members of the British government receive smartphones for business use. In addition, secret services explain to politicians how to protect their communications against unauthorized access. But Johnson doesn’t seem to have had an ear for that.

Johnson’s cell phone number: Journalists can only reach the phone when the phone is switched off

Former National Security Advisor Peter Ricketts warned in the BBCthat it cannot be ruled out that hostile state actors or criminal gangs have obtained insider information through the head of government. For him, as a political leader, changing his phone number is an “elementary security precaution”.

When journalists dialed the Johnson number that Friday, they ended up with a switched off phone. Only the announcement could be heard: “Please try later or send a text message.”

Video: Pressure on Johnson grows because of alleged disrespectful statements

Johnson and “Wallpapergate”: Expensive renovation of official apartment for his fiancée?

Johnson is getting more and more distressed. The 56-year-old was recently attacked because of his hesitant attitude in the Corona crisis. In this context, he is said to have considered circumventing another lockdown at the expense of numerous other deaths. A quote circulating about it was denied from the seat of government, but is now in the world.

There is also strong headwind for Johnson because of the so-called “Wallpapergate”. It is said that on the advice of his fiancée Carrie Symonds, Johnson had the four-room official apartment on Downing Street renovated for the equivalent of 230,000 euros. Including expensive wallpapers. None of this has been proven, and the sum only circulates in the British media.

However, British heads of government have the equivalent of almost 35,000 euros a year from taxpayers’ money for renovations. Now a donation made public by a multimillionaire in about double the amount is attracting attention in Great Britain. Neither the party nor Johnson reported this.

Johnson and “Wallpapergate”: British Prime Minister wants to cooperate and is confident of victory

The allegations were backed up by the prime minister’s new intimate enemy. Dominic Cummings, former Johnson’s special advisor, accuses his former manager of having planned to secretly finance renovations through donations as early as 2020.

The government continues to deny everything. After all: Johnson is cooperative. And stresses that he has nothing to fear. But he would not be the first powerful man to fall nastily on the nose in a feeling of inviolability. (mg)