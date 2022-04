All the dirty laundry from the Depp-Heard house hangs in the Virginia court. There are the servers of the Washington Post, so that’s where the lawsuit takes place that started with an essay that actress Amber Heard wrote for that newspaper. Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (36) met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary† In 2015 they married – and the same year they consulted a couples therapist.