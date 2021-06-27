Johnny Solinger, former lead singer of the band Skid Row, died at 55 years of age last Saturday, 26. He had been facing health problems in recent weeks and even asked for help online to pay for the treatment. “We are sorry to hear the news from our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with your family, friends and fans”, says a note signed by the entire current line-up of the band.

On May 8, the musician revealed he suffered from liver failure and asked fans for donations on a social network. “I don’t have health insurance and it’s been very difficult to receive the proper treatment.

I am currently on seven different medications and need to drain fluid from my abdomen that builds up every other day. I lost a lot of strength and I will need physiotherapy too. At the moment, I’m trying to organize some kind of kitty to help with the medical bills and palliative care that I will need in the coming months”, he explained.

Johnny Solinger was born on July 7, 1965 and gained prominence in the music world when he replaced Sebastian Bach, who left Skid Row in 1999. He remained in the band until 2015, and has also had solo and country work at other times. .

