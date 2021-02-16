Legendary Dominican musician Johnny Pacheco, considered the father of salsa, died yesterday due to pneumonia that kept him hospitalized for a few days. He was 85 years old and also suffered from Parkinson’s.

The news of his death was made known by his wife, Cuqui Pacheco. “With great pain in my soul and an emptiness in my heart, I inform you that the teacher Johnny Pacheco, with great peace, passed away this afternoon, a thousand thanks for all your prayers and all the love that you always gave him,” he wrote on the networks social.

Born in Santiago de los Caballeros on March 25, 1935, he was the son of clarinetist Rafael Azarías Pacheco, who gave him his first musical instrument, a clarinet. At age 11, he and his family settled in New York City, United States, where he studied percussion at the prestigious Juilliard Academy.

With Celia Cruz. They were great friends. Photo: broadcast

In 1960 he decided to form his orchestra, Pacheco y su Charanga, and his first album, titled as his group, sold 100,000 copies, becoming a star not only in New York and the cities with Latino settlers in the United States, but in Asia, Europe. and countries of Central and South America.

In 1963 he founded Fania Records with Jerry Masucci, and a year later, Cañonazo, the label’s first album, appeared with Pete ‘El Conde’ Rodríguez as vocalist.

The Fania All Stars was born in 1968 and among the artists who passed through the important group are Larry Harlow, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Ray Barretto and the great Celia Cruz, with whom he was a close friend.

Fania All star. Along with great salsa. Photo: broadcast

Without leaving music, Pacheco also worked on the label as creative director and producer, and was the architect of the launch of several salsa stars.

Another of his facets was that of composer. Thus, he was the author of some 150 songs, such as “Acuyuye” and “Quitate tú (pa ‘put me)”, which is among the most famous. Also, from “My happiness”, “The king of punctuality”, “The number one hundred” and “Celia and Tito”.

He was also the author of soundtracks for films such as Our Latin Thing, Salsa, Mondo New York, and Something Wild.