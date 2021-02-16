Johnny Pacheco during a presentation in Amsterdam on July 29, 1998. Frans Schellekens / Getty

One of the great paradoxes of modern salsa, the Latin genre that has made an entire continent dance, is that it was not born in a Spanish-speaking country but in the streets of the Bronx and Harlem, in New York. It was there that Johnny Pacheco transformed the history of Latin American music in the second half of the 20th century and, this Monday, he died at the age of 85 in the state in which he lived his last years, New Jersey. His wife, Maria Elena Pacheco, confirmed the news. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Pacheco is known for being the co-founder with Jerry Masucci of La Fania, the New York orchestra that put the entire South American continent to dance since 1964. Masucci was a businessman and lawyer fanatic of Latin music since he lived for a time in Cuba. He found in Pacheco a talented musician and the opportunity to support the orchestra that would forever change the history of salsa. The first records, however, were distributed by Pacheco himself to small labels in the Big Apple.

Fania recorded more than 14 albums and performed on stages around the world, from the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to Japan in 1976. One of their most famous albums was recorded during a concert in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) , to feature a unique fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. The album became one of his most famous, The Fania All Stars in Africa, immortalized before 80,000 spectators and in which Pacheco is seen playing with the greatest icons of salsa: Celia Cruz, Roberto Roena, or Jorge Santana.

Pacheco was born in the Dominican Republic, but since he was 11 years old he lived in New York, after his family decided to leave the island during the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo. He was a flutist, composer, but above all one of the musical geniuses who managed to combine the Caribbean rhythms of Cuba, Puerto Rico and his island (such as guaracha, mambo, or güagüancó), with jazz and funk from the United States. “My influences range from Afro-Cuban music to swing of Benny Goodman, ”Pachecho said on one occasion. He also managed to organize and direct the best salsa talents, such as Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades.

“Pacheco leaves us an important musical legacy, represented by all the collaborations he made during his distinguished career”, wrote Blades, after learning of the death. “Pacheco received the admiration of millions of” salseros “and the respect of his colleagues,” he added.

Willie Colón shared on Twitter photos with the salsa master and wrote: “Rest in peace dear friend and teacher.” “A true legend of music,” wrote Eddie Palmieri. “His legacy as a flutist and co-creator of Fania Records will live on forever.”

Pacheco was born and raised among music. His father played the clarinet and after the family moved to New York, the young Pacheco studied percussion at Julliard, one of the most prestigious music schools in the city. Before La Fania, he organized other bands (Pacheco and Su Charanga, for example, which popularized the pachanga) with which he became known among producers in the United States. But his greatest hits were written or performed with the musicians who made La Fania: Let’s go pal monte with Eddie Palmieri, or Take off You (Put Me on) for Celia Cruz. For the king of salsa, the singer Héctor Lavoe, composed My people, one of the most famous of the soloist.

Although La Fania as an orchestra was divided a dozen times, Johnny never stopped producing (One of his hits for Cuban Celia Cruz was La Negra has Tumbao) nor of being an inspiration for the youngest singers of Latin American salsa.

“Salsa is my way of life and my existence. It’s what I feel inside since I get up every morning, “Pacheco told El País in 1988.” Salsa is not only heard. You have to dance it, because it raises a dead man ”.