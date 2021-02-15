Pacheco, born in the Dominican Republic, was the co-founder of the mythical group Fania All-Stars. His death occurs after hospitalization for pneumonia. The world of salsa, in mourning.

Juan Azarías Pacheco Kiniping, popularly known as Johnny Pacheco, was a virtuoso of Latin music. For much of his career, in addition to being a musician, he was a composer, arranger, director and producer. He was considered a great connoisseur of the music of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean in general.

Pacheco, 85, had been admitted to a health center in New York City, United States, due to pneumonia. However, the pathology was complicated and the Dominican singer-songwriter could not overcome the condition.

“With great pain in my soul and an emptiness in my heart I inform you that the teacher Johnny Pacheco passed away this afternoon. Thank you very much for all your prayers and all the love that you always gave him. At this time we ask for your privacy and prayers,” he announced the artist’s wife, Cuqui Pacheco.

We join the pain that overwhelms the Pacheco family due to the death of the legendary musician and father of salsa, Johnny Pacheco. Peace to your soul🕊 pic.twitter.com/Ky9VWMdiSB – Ministry of Culture 🇩🇴 (@MiculturaRD) February 15, 2021

Pacheco, from percussionist to founder of a record label

Born in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, north of the island of the Dominican Republic, on March 25, 1935, Pacheco emigrated to New York with his family. In the United States he began his studies and his musical training.

In the 1960s, thanks to the presence of young Latin American musicians who emigrated to the United States, salsa began to be heard in the neighborhoods of New York. And Pacheco had a lot of influence on it, according to salsa experts.

The Dominican composer, a great connoisseur of Latin and Afro-Caribbean music, considered salsa as a mixture of a series of Caribbean rhythms: guaracha, mambo, pachanga, guajira, guaguancó, and cha-cha.

In addition to percussion, composition was another of his skills in the world of music. In his career he composed more than 150 songs, many of them considered classics of the genre today. Among the list are ‘La fortuna mía’, ‘Take off your pa’ put me on ‘,’ Acuyuye ‘and’ El pheasant ‘, among others.

But his greatest musical success would come in 1963, when accompanied by Jerry Masucci, he created the record label ‘Fania Records ”. Later, in 1968, he would form the group ‘Fania All-Stars’ where figures such as Celia Cruz, Rubén Blades, Pete ‘El Conde’ Rodríguez, Héctor Lavoe, Eddie Palmieri, Héctor Casanova, Ray Barreto, Willie Colón, Bobby Valentín, among others participated until they consolidated as great artists of the genre.







Pachecho was in charge of giving nicknames to all, or most, of the singers in the group. The one who remembers him is Ismael Miranda, to whom the Dominican nicknamed ‘The pretty boy of salsa’.

“I liked to dress up and be very nice for presentations. On one occasion I went to the hairdresser and bought a suit for the show. When I got to the hotel, Johnny Pacheco told me: -How beautiful! The pretty boy being late. As always (…) From that day on they called me the ‘Pretty Boy of Salsa’ ”, said Miranda during a discussion in 2015 held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

“A tragedy for the world of music”

Pacheco’s physical disappearance causes a void in Latin American musical history. Through social networks, several personalities close to the world of salsa expressed their regret for the news.

The Puerto Rican singer Willie Colón was one of the many who expressed himself for the departure of the Dominican composer. “Rest in peace my dear friend and teacher. Founder of Fania Records, Johnny Pacheco. Unique”, wrote the singer of ‘Pedro Navaja’, ‘El gran hombre’, among other songs.

Eugenio Pérez, a salsa singer very close to Pacheco, affirmed that his loss is “a tragedy for the world of music in a general sense”.

The Dominican composer was also related to important charitable campaigns, especially those that were in favor of the Latino community in the United States and in other parts of the world.

In November 1988 he participated in the charity concert against AIDS called “Concert For Life” and in 1998 he expressed solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Georges, collaborating with the Hispanic Federation Relief Fund. And in 1994, he created the Johnny Pacheco Scholarship Fund, a scholarship fund for students in the United States.

With EFE