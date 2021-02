Johnny Pacheco, at a concert in Amsterdam in 1988. Frans Schellekens / GETTY IMAGES

Cuban writer Leonardo Padura published last year The faces of salsa (Tusquets), a book in which the author offers an intimate portrait of the genre through conversations with its main icons, such as Rubén Blades, Willie Colón, Juan Formell and Johnny Pacheco. We reproduce in full the one that he maintained in 1995 with the latter, …