Johnny pacheco, renowned salsa musician and composer, passed away on the afternoon of this Monday, February 15. This was confirmed by his wife through the official account of the also founder of Fania All Star.

“With great pain in my soul and an emptiness in my heart I inform you that the teacher Johnny Pacheco with much peace passed away this afternoon. Thank you very much for all your prayers and all the love that you always gave him, ”the publication reads.

The last Sunday had been emergency hospitalization in a health center due to pneumonia. Cuqui, his life partner, communicated the news through the same channels.

“God bless you all. The family of teacher Johnny Pacheco requests a chain of prayer for his health, who in these days was admitted to an emergency hospital due to pneumonia. We ask for privacy at this time, we will keep you informed, “he wrote on the musician’s account.

As it is remembered, Johnny Pacheco had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s for some years. However, despite the illness that prevented him from playing instruments, he was in good spirits.

“He says that the good thing about this disease is that he puts his hand next to the güiro and the güiro plays alone. His sense of humor is incredible ”, reads the biographical book of the musician, written by Juan Moreno Velázquez.

Johnny Pacheco and Fania All Stars

Johhny Pacheco he created the Fania label, together with Jerry Masucci, in 1964. This became the most important record company in the history of salsa.

Fania all stars is a group that was founded in New York, which was also the musician’s initiative.

Celia Cruz, Bobby Valentín, Rubén Blades, Willie Colón, Larry Harlow, Enrique ‘Papo’ Lucca, Ismael Miranda, Nicky Marrero, Ismael ‘Pat’ Quintana, Adalberto Santiago, Eliut Cintrón, Reynaldo Jorge, Lewis Kahn, Héctor ‘Bomberito’ Zarzuela and Eddie Montalvo went through this band.

Members of the Fania All Stars say goodbye to Johnny Pacheco

The iconic musician and salsa singer lost his life after being admitted to a hospital for pneumonia. Artists who also made up the Fania All Stars spoke after the fact.

Bobby cruz He wrote on his Facebook account: “A great Friend left today. See you soon Johnny Pacheco ”. For its part, Willie Colon reminded Johnny pacheco with photographs. “Rest in peace my dear friend and Master. Founder of Fania Records, Johnny Pacheco. Unique ”, he stated on Twitter.

Luis Enrique mourns the death of Johnny Pacheco

The death of Johnny Pacheco this February 15 mourned the music industry and, especially, the exponents of salsa. Luis Enrique did not hesitate to remember the iconic founder of the Fania All Stars with a heartfelt message.

“Being able to work with him was a dream come true, because in addition to admiring him since I was a child, receiving his love and wisdom was something that I will always remember and carry with me,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

