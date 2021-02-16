The dominican Johnny pacheco, considered one of the fathers of salsa and founder of the legendary band Fania All-Stars, died at the age of 85 in New York in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was a victim of pneumonia for which he had been hospitalized a few days ago, his family confirmed. Musician, composer and producer, Pacheco founded the record label Fania Records that brought together the great Latin musicians, and other salsa legends such as Celia Cruz, Héctor Lavoe or Willie Colón, who mourned the death of their teacher, passed through his historic band. considered one of the most influential figures in Latin music.

Born in Santiago de los Caballeros, in the north of the Dominican Republic, on March 25, 1935 and baptized as Juan Azarías, Pacheco was the son of a clarinetist and emigrated to New York with his family as an eleven-year-old boy. There he studied at the prestigious Juilliard School and began his musical career in the 1950s, in the group of pianist Charlie Palmieri.

He rose to fame with the Pacheco and his Charanga orchestra. ‘Cañonazo’, his first album, titled after his band and with Pete ‘El Conde’ Rodríguez as vocalist, sold 100,000 copies and made him a star not only in New York. In 1964 he founded Fania Records together with lawyer Gerald ‘Jerry’ Masucci, another revolutionary in the music industry with whom he promoted what is now known as salsa, a genre that Pacheco considered a mixture of Caribbean rhythms such as guaracha, mambo, pachanga, la guajira, güagüancó and chachachá.

Composer, arranger and conductor, Pacheco was a consummate connoisseur of the Caribbean and Antillean Dominican sounds, especially the Cuban ones. Creator of dozens of albums, winner of multiple gold records, he produced salsa hits that are now considered standard. ‘El Pheasant’ and ‘Quitate tú (Pa’ put me yo) ‘are some of the more than one hundred and fifty songs composed and recorded by Pacheco, who also signed’ Acuyuye ‘,’ La felicita mía ‘,’ El rey de la puntualidad ‘ , ‘The number one hundred’ and ‘Celia and Tito.

The Fania All-Stars was born in 1968 and among the artists who passed through this mythical salsa combo are Larry Harlow, Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Ray Barretto. In its most important moments, the Fania brought together some 200 tropical artists, although it transcended the limits of Latin music to open up to genres such as Latin big-band, Afro-Cuban jazz and the syncretic bugaloo.

Respected by his colleagues and admired by millions of salseros, Pacheco was also a member of the bands of important and popular North American television shows, such as the Steve Allen Show and the Tonight show.

Rest in peace my dear friend and teacher. Founder of Fania Records, Johnny Pacheco unique, “wrote Willie Colón on Twitter.

“I have just received information indicating that the Dominican Johnny Pacheco, flutist, arranger, composer and leader of the Fania All-Stars group, has just moved ‘to the other neighborhood,’ the Panamanian musician Rubén Blades said goodbye to him on Facebook account.

The Ministry of Culture of the Dominican Republic also expressed its regret with the news: “We join the pain that overwhelms the Pacheco family due to the death of the legendary musician and father of salsa, Johnny Pacheco.”