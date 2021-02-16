Johhny Pacheco, one of the icons of the world salsa, passed away this Monday, February 15 after complications in his health due to pneumonia.

Dominican musician, composer and founder of the salsa orchestra Fania All Stars He had a long artistic career, working with great figures of the genre.

Through their social networks, singers and salsa groups regretted the departure of their colleague and said goodbye with heartfelt messages. They expressed their pain for the great void left by the creator of one of the most prominent record labels.

Willie Colon

The American salsero of Puerto Rican origin was one of the first artists of the genre to comment on the death of the musician. Through Twitter, he shared some photos with him.

“DEP my dear friend and Master. Founder of Fania Records, Johnny Pacheco. Unique ”, wrote the member of the Fania All Stars.

Artists say goodbye to Johnny Pacheco. Photo: capture / Twitter

Oscar D Leon

The composer, bassist, arranger and music producer said goodbye to his colleague with a heartfelt message in Instagram.

“Today we received very sad news, we lost the great teacher Jhonny Pacheco who gave us a lot in life. Rest in peace my friend ”, wrote the Venezuelan.

Artists say goodbye to Johnny Pacheco. Photo: capture / Instagram

Bobby cruz

The Christian salsa musician He dedicated a few words to his partner, with whom he was proud to work alongside him a few years ago.

“A great Friend left today. See you soon Johnny Pacheco ”, reads his message posted on Facebook. The post is accompanied by a photo of both smiling at an event.

Artists say goodbye to Johnny Pacheco. Photo: capture / Facebook

Niche group

The Colombian group Salsa shared a farewell message on his official Twitter account. The band remembered the collaboration they did some years ago.

“Today we are left with the maestro Johnny Pacheco, founder of La Fania and who made a great contribution to salsa. Johnny Pacheco participated in the album ‘Triunfo’ by Grupo Niche, recorded in NY, in 1985. A lot of strength for his family, friends and our Dominican brothers ”, says the post.

Artists say goodbye to Johnny Pacheco. Photo: capture / Twitter

Cesar Vega

The representative of the Peruvian salsa left a heartfelt message on social networks, with which he regretted the death of Johnny pacheco at 86 years of age.

César Vega highlighted the importance that the artist has had in the music industry. “My condolences to the whole family. Today one of the pioneers of salsa, maestro Johnny Pacheco, left a world legacy of our Latin music, ”he wrote on Facebook.

Johnny pacheco

Luis Enrique

The passing of Johnny pacheco this February 15, he mourned the music industry and, especially, the exponents of salsa. Luis Enrique did not hesitate to remember the iconic founder of the Fania All Stars with a heartfelt message.

“Being able to work with him was a dream come true, because in addition to admiring him since I was a child, receiving his love and wisdom was something that I will always remember and carry with me,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Johnny pacheco

