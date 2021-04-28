Robert rossen one of the great American directors of the 40s, persecuted by the ‘witch hunt’ that curtailed what was to be a brilliant career, died prematurely at the age of 57, made his directorial debut in 1947 with ‘Johnny O’Clock’, an estimable film noir.

Robert Rossen (New York, March 16, 1908 – New York, February 18, 1966), abandoned his university studies for the theater. In 1937 the director Mervyn Le Roy gave him the opportunity to make his debut as a screenwriter, a work that he developed until 1962, alternating with his occupations as a director. He wrote scripts for filmmakers like Lloyd Bacon, Raoul Walah, Anatole Litvak or Lewis Milestone. As a director his most famous film was ‘The hustler’, from 1962, which won two Oscars (photography and sets), but Rossen had won earlier, in 1949 the Oscar for best film with ‘The politician’. And even earlier, he had made his directorial debut with ‘Johnny O’Clock’.

It all begins when Columbia Pictures buys the rights to an original novel by Milton Holmes, with the idea of ​​being directed by one of the studio’s staff directors, Charles Vidor, who in the end refused and even filed a lawsuit with the studio. And Rossen, who had written the screenplay for that story, saw his opportunity there. And it didn’t take long for Columbia to give Rossen, a house screenwriter, a chance to make his directing debut.

The film is budgeted at a million dollars, with Dick Powell, Evelyn Keyes and Lee J. Cobb being cast as leads, with Jeff Chandler making his feature film debut in a small role, George Duning to compose the soundtrack and Burnett Guffey. as a cinematographer.

The plot featured Johnny O’Clock (Dick Powell), a junior associate in a posh casino whose former girlfriend is now his partner’s wife. She gives Johnny an expensive personalized pocket watch, the twin of a birthday present she gave her husband, except that Johnny’s has a romantic inscription etched on the back. He gives the watch with a rejection note to a girl from the casino, who apparently commits suicide using gas. Her sister Nancy (Evelyn Keyes) investigates what happened, and is soon attracted to Johnny. And they learn from a police inspector (Lee J. Cobb) that the victim was actually poisoned. Although Johnny tries to resist, little by little he falls in love with Nancy. When the cop shows them Johnny’s watch and note, Johnny tells Nancy that their relationship is over and takes her to the airport. However, as he drives away, he narrowly survives a drive-by shooting, and Nancy realizes he was just trying to protect her. She refuses to leave him. Johnny tries to flee to South America, but not without first collecting what is owed to him at the casino. He is injured.

Filming proceeds at Columbia Studios from July 10, 1946 without major problems, with Milton Holmes, the author of the original novel as associate producer. The premiere takes place on January 21, 1947 with an acceptable commercial run, grossing more than $ 1,750,000. The film never gets to be released in Spanish cinemas, being its first projection in our country through TVE in 1973 within a cycle dedicated to the classics of black cinema.

Rossen was summoned twice before the Committee on Un-American Activities, in 1951 and 1953. He exercised his Fifth Amendment rights in his first appearance, refusing to testify whether he had ever been a Communist. As a result, he was blacklisted by Hollywood studios and he was unable to renew his passport. In his second appearance he made an agreement with the Committee, betrayed some colleagues that the court already knew and was able to resume his work. In 1956 he would shoot ‘Alejandro el Magno’ in Spanish locations.