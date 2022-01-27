The movies of Jackass they can be quite entertaining, but they are also quite dangerous for their protagonists. Many of them even suffered permanent damage from all the injuries they had over the years, and Johnny Knoxville was one of them.

Knoxville He recently participated as a guest in The Howard Stern Showwhere he was questioned about some of his injuries that caused him the most damage. Knoxville revealed that it was during the filming of Jackass Forever, the new film in the franchise that will arrive this year, when he suffered an injury so serious that it even caused permanent brain damage.

Specifically, Knoxville he was injured while filming a scene involving a bullfight. After being killed by the animal, Knoxville He received medical treatment and his doctor told him that he had sustained permanent brain damage, which would eventually affect his short-term memory and cognitive abilities. Although the actor has already recovered from the injury and has been successfully moving forward with his treatment, things will never be the same again.

editor’s note: I’m surprised that many of the actors were willing to return for Jackass Forever. I mean, they’re not necessarily teenagers anymore and any injury could turn out to be fatal for them. There is no doubt that this new film will show us truly dangerous and exciting scenes.

Via: Youtube