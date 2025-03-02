



This Saturday’s game did not start well for him Real Betis. The Verdiblanco team was uncomfortable in the grass and also, before the first quarter of an hour, I was already losing after Brahim’s goal for the real Madrid. However, in Ecuador of the first half it was seen that something was changing.

The Verdiblanco team began to grow in the game, among other circumstances, thanks to the work in the center of the field of Altimira and Johnny. Betis’s pressure was more effective, recovered the ball and approached the Madrid area. In addition, the American midfielder himself became key as he finished off a measured center of Isco in a corner kick to make the goal of the tie.

Johnny has joined the group of Betic soccer players who have seen goal at least once so far in the championship. The midfielder had already marked in continental competition. It was in December, on the last day of the league phase of the Conference. Johnny was the author of the only goal in Betis’s triumph against HJK (1-0). And this Saturday became his first goal so far from LaLiga 24-25. Johnny has started in 16 of the 26 days played so far by the Verdiblanco team in the championship.

Happy for the result

«The goal is very special but I am happier for victory and delivery until the end of the team at home. It has been an incredible moment. We continue to add points and continue dreaming, ”said Johnny at the end of the game against Real Madrid.









«It has been a very difficult game and we had to know how to suffer. We had difficulties at the beginning to fit the pressure but after the first 20 minutes we achieved control of the ball and created opportunities. It has been everything perfect, very well, ”added the Verfamadista.