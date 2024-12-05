

12/05/2024



Updated at 12:39 p.m.





The calendar doesn’t stop and the Betis He is already thinking about the next match scheduled for Saturday, starting at 4:15 p.m., against the Barcelona at the Benito Villamarín. A few hours after certifying the pass to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after beating the Sant Andreuthe green and white squad has trained at the Luis del Sol sports city.

Session that began with the presence of Isco, Johnny and Fornals on the grass. The American midfielder is looking into his chances of being in Saturday’s match. Johnny suffered a muscle injury when he was with the United States team in the November matches and was unable to participate in the green and white team’s matches against Valencia, Mlada Boleslav and Real Sociedad.

As is usually the case in the days after a match, the starters in the Betic team have carried out recovery work inside the facilities.

The Green and White coach, Manuel Pellegrini, still cannot count on the injured Bellerín, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Mendy on the pitch.