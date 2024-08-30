Schocknachricht für die Columbus Blue Jackets und die nordamerikanische Eishockey-Profiliga NHL: Der siebenmalige Allstar Johnny Gaudreau ist tot. Das gab der Klub aus dem Bundesstaat Ohio am Freitag bekannt.
„Die Columbus Blue Jackets sind schockiert und am Boden zerstört wegen dieser unvorstellbaren Tragödie“, hieß es in der Mitteilung. Gaudreau starb bei einem Unfall, auch sein jüngerer Bruder Matthew kam dabei ums Leben.
Beim Radfahren von Auto erfasst
Der 31 Jahre alte Johnny und Matthew Gaudreau (29) wurden nach Angaben der Polizei am Donnerstagabend nahe ihrer Heimatstadt Salem im Staat New Jersey beim Radfahren von einem Auto erfasst. Der Fahrer eines Jeeps hatte demnach rechts an einem SUV vorbeifahren wollen, nachdem dieser für die Gaudreaus Platz gemacht hatte. Der mutmaßliche Unfallverursacher steht in Verdacht, alkoholisiert gewesen zu sein. Die Untersuchung läuft.
Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played in the NHL for eleven years, spending nine seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Blue Jackets. The Flames drafted the US national player at number 104 in 2011.
“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but most of all a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt,” the Blue Jackets wrote.
NHL boss Gary Bettman is also mourning. “Johnny’s infectious passion for the game and his breathtaking skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ but he was more than just a stunning hockey player,” The commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement from the league.
“We mourn with his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.”
