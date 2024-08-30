Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played in the NHL for eleven years, spending nine seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Blue Jackets. The Flames drafted the US national player at number 104 in 2011.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but most of all a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt,” the Blue Jackets wrote.

NHL boss Gary Bettman is also mourning. “Johnny’s infectious passion for the game and his breathtaking skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ but he was more than just a stunning hockey player,” The commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement from the league.