French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp appeared in public in a revealing outfit and attracted the attention of the paparazzi. Publishes photos Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old daughter of American actor Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis walked through the streets of Los Angeles in a transparent white cardigan over her naked body and low-waist jeans. At the same time, the celebrity chose ballet flats as shoes, and was holding a glass of drink and a cigarette in her hands.

Related materials:

The posted frames show that the influencer pulled her hair into a sleek bun, while applying makeup in nude shades. Her accessories included small earrings and a necklace.

In August, the daughter of American singer Madonna, model Lourdes Leon, posed in an explicit fashion for an advertisement for the fashion brand Dion Lee. So, in the published photo, the 26-year-old celebrity poses naked while sitting at a table.