Most of the time, Johnny Depp sits quite relaxed in the witness booth. Usually dressed in a three piece suit, with a massive ring on each finger and his medium length hair in a low ponytail. Even under the fluorescent lighting of the American court in Virginia – far from the silver screen – Depp manages to charm the audience during the weeks-long divorce battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

In 2017, the couple broke up after a tumultuous 15-month marriage. Published a year later The Washington Post an opinion article by Heard (36) in which she wrote that she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp (58) was widely blamed, although she did not explicitly name him. He lost major roles in, among others, the film series of Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts† Depp decided to sue his ex-wife for libel, the opinion piece would have ruined his career. He demands $50 million. After a year of legal wrangling, Heard in turn sued Depp for defamation, because she would be dismissed as a liar. Heard is demanding $100 million.

Now the two have been facing each other in a courtroom since last week and the whole world is watching via a live stream how they accuse each other of the most horrific cases. YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are full of courtroom fragments in which their relationship crisis is measured in the most personal details. Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at Depp, causing him to lose the tip of his middle finger. Depp sent gruesome text messages to friends, in which he talks about her “decaying corpse”. According to Depp, Heard left feces on ‘his side’ of the bed (Depp can hardly contain his laughter). Heard points to the dogs as culprits (impossible, according to Depp). It’s a bit like a dark reality series, with new shocking revelations every day.

In the videos shown, which Heard secretly recorded, an aggressive Depp can be seen slamming kitchen cupboards until the hinges give way, and pouring a goblet of red wine. Depp admits he punched the lockers, but denies ever hitting Heard “nor any other woman”. According to him, Heard was the aggressor in the relationship. Her tirades would quickly escalate. “It could have started with a punch, a push, a remote she threw at my head, or a glass of wine in my face,” Depp testified. Both sides try with all their might to paint a certain image of the opponent: according to team Depp, Heard is a manipulative liar, according to team Heard, Depp is a violent addict.

In any case, the internet can’t seem to get enough of Depp’s charm offensive. His sarcastic comments towards Heard’s lawyer have been shared with high praise on social media (“You drink whiskey in the morning, don’t you?” asks Heard’s lawyer, to which Depp replies with a crooked smile: “Isn’t every hour?” happy hour† The video is on YouTube Johnny Depp Being Hilarious in Court! (Part 2) viewed 13 million times in two days. Hashtags like #teamjohnny and #justiceforjohnnydepp are trending topic on TikTok. It seems like an online offensive to mend the broken reputation of a rejected hero.

The trial started on April 12 and is expected to last about six weeks. Depp’s testimony came to an end last Monday, now it’s Heard’s turn to take the stand. While Depps fans can’t look forward to part six of Pirates of the Caribbean, they can at least look forward to it. Hilarious Moments in Court, part three. They see the face of a man who has both won and lost.