Mexico. Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck are accused of allegedly plagiarizing a topic that the first included in his album 18, and it would be a poem for the lyrics of his song Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.

Bruce Jackson, author of the poem, mentions the above to Rolling Stone magazine and explains what his literary work says that some verses of Depp’s single are similar to lines from the poetry Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me, written by a man named Slim Wilson, who was in the Missouri State Penitentiary serving time for armed robbery.

“Ladies of culture and beauty so refined, is there any among you who will grant me wine? I’m ragged, I know, but I don’t smell bad and God bless the lady who’s buying me a drink. What that son of a bitch really needs is a bathroom,’” the poem says.

Then, album theme 18, includes lines like: “I’m ragged, I know, but I don’t smell bad”, “God bless the lady who’ll buy me a drink” and “what that motherfucker really needs, It’s a bathroom.”

Bruce Jackson explains to Rolling Stone that the only two lines I could find in the entire article contributed by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beckare: ‘Big time motherfucker’ and ‘Bust it down to my level’.

This information is shared in several news portals, also that Bruce makes it clear that everything else is Slim’s authorship and can be evidenced in his book.

“I’ve never come across anything like this. I’ve been posting stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time someone has copied something and put their name on it.”