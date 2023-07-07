













This is what a source close to the actor says, who points out that he had a meeting with Disney. This person commented to PEOPLE magazine ‘Any thing is possible’. But he just added something else.

To the above said he added ‘if it’s the right project, it’ll do it’. These comments come after a month earlier the president of Disney Studio Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, revealed that the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean is on the way.

Johnny Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow, and Bailey said ‘we think we have a really good and exciting story that honors the previous films and still has something new to stick with’.

When asked if Johnny Depp will return Pirates of the Caribbean 6so to speak, only commented ‘There is nothing confirmed in this section’. He’s not the only one who’s been a bit evasive about it.

The same did producer Jerry Bruckheimer when questioned about Depp’s involvement. At his time Bruckheimer pointed out ‘you should ask [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really do not know’.

But he confessed that he does want to see Johnny Depp in the next Pirates of the Caribbean tape. What this producer said was ‘I would love to have him in the movie’.

To the above, he added ‘He’s a friend, a great actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives come to infiltrate everything we do’.

So Depp’s return is not entirely confirmed, but there are good signs that he can play the charismatic Captain Jack Sparrow again.

