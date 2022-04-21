In the midst of the legal dispute that Johnny Depp has been holding with his ex-wife Amber Heard for a defamation case, the actor spoke about “Pirates of the Caribbean”. The blockbuster franchise hit theaters in 2003 with the interpreter giving life to one of his most endearing characters, Captain Jack Sparrow.

The role not only pleased his fans, it also caused it to become one of the most profitable films for Disney and Depp, who filmed a total of five films. Everything changed when the accusations of domestic violence made by Heard appeared in 2016 and ‘The house of the mouse’ decided not to hire him anymore.

Johnny Depp would never be Jack Sparrow again

Years later, and now with Johnny Depp testifying before the judge in a new legal case that continues with Heard, the interpreter told his ex-wife’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, that he has no plans to bring Jack Sparrow back to life.

Johnny Depp walks away from Disney and explains why he will no longer be a part of his movies. Photo: Composition/Disney

Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million, would nothing in the world allow you to work with them again? Correct?” Depp replied: “That’s true, sir, not even for that amount.”

His statement provoked the sorrow of his fans, who from social networks regret the situation, but also want him to reconsider his decision. In that sense, on the web Change.orgIt has started a collection of signatures for Johnny Depp to be Jack Sparrow again.

Johnny Depp appears in a US court for the defamation lawsuit he filed against Amber Heard. Photo: Change.org

“He’s been playing this role since 2003, when we first saw him arrive at Port Royal on his ship to that epic music playing in the background. Johnny Depp is the captain of the Black Pearl,” reads the description of the petition.

The actor took the stand on Tuesday, April 19, the fifth day of the trial. His attorneys walked him through several hours of testimony in which he recounted fights with Amber Heard, including an episode in which the tip of his middle finger was cut off.